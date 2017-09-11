FLYING COLORS: Rossy de Palma has leant her exotic elegance to a limited-edition line of MAC Cosmetics products that is due out in October.

The capsule, which counts more than 20 units, includes Nose Pose, a base, with a photograph representing her nose gracing its packaging. There’s a photo of sparkly lips on the lid of the lip-gloss containers and one of a glammed-up peeper atop the eye-shadow compact.

Many products come in Technicolor (think hues that pop in Pedro Almodóvar’s films) — such as the red glitter, mauve lipstick and green eye shadow.

The logo on the capsule products’ packaging includes de Palma’s signature, with a drawing of her profile as part of the letter “r.” The tag line for the range reads: “Uninhibited artistry by Spanish actress Rossy de Palma.”

In France, the lipstick will go for 19.50 euros, the pressed powder for 25 euros and the eye shadow for 40 euros.

MAC, part of the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc., has in the past teamed with the likes of Mariah Carey, Prabal Gurung and Rihanna on limited-edition color-cosmetics lines.