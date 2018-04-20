Pop-ups have been very, very good for Rothmans.

A rotating series of events has proven to be a successful strategy for the New York City-based men’s specialty store as it works to differentiate itself from its competitors while also offering customers something new. In the past, the store has featured Peter Millar, David Donahue and Psycho Bunny in its pop-up space.

The latest iteration was with Selected Homme, a Danish brand with limited distribution in the U.S. The label is owned by Bestseller, a family-owned company from Copenhagen that has more than 20 fashion brands including Jack & Jones, Pieces and Vero Moda.

Rafal Damgaard, international sales manager for Selected Homme, said he believes the European sensibility of the brand brings “something unique to the market from a Nordic point of view.”

Although Selected Homme is 20 years old, it’s just now entering the U.S. with some online presence at Nordstrom as well as Rothmans and about 15 other specialty retailers, he said.

Ken Giddon, president of Rothmans, said the limited exposure of the label is one of the primary reasons he was attracted to the brand. “They offer a minimalistic, contemporary look that is extraordinarily well-priced,” he said. “It’s very similar to a lot of brands we have in the store at half the price.” For instance, a T-shirt is $45, both wovens and shoes are below $100 and a black windowpane suit retailed in the low $300s.

“I think they’re going to do very well here,” Giddon said.

The event was hosted by Tan France of “Queer Eye,” and drew “Instinct” and “The Good Wife” actor Alan Cumming. Timo Weiland played DJ and Basil Hayden’s and Heineken provided drinks.