WINDSOR — Duty and discretion.

Meghan Markle, who became Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex earlier this morning, telegraphed some very powerful messages to the British public — and the world — about the sort of royal she wants to be.

Stepping out of a vintage Rolls-Royce in a minimal and unembellished Givenchy Haute Couture dress by the British designer Clare Waight Keller, a diamond tiara on loan from Queen Elizabeth, and a veil bearing symbols of the Commonwealth, this bride is all about simplicity, heritage and respect for tradition — and the public she plans to serve.

Not for her a glittering gown with a mile-long train and bejewelled veil. In Waight Keller she picked a talented, low-key British designer who is all about femininity, soft edges and beautiful fabrics. It was a fitting choice: After all, Markle may have married a son and brother of future monarchs, but he is now sixth in line to the throne and will likely never get near it.

The couple also married at St. George’s Chapel on the Queen’s Windsor estate – not at Westminster Abbey or St. Paul’s Cathedral in London – and invited more than 2,000 members of the public to join them for the ceremony at Windsor. The wedding isn’t a state affair, but one filled instead with family and friends, including Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, Victoria and David Beckham – and a host of former classmates from Meghan’s alma mater Northwestern University as well as the cast from “Suits.”

“What we can read from Meghan’s ensemble is that she’s telling the world that she understands her responsibility, she understands the duty that she has to perform,” said William Hansen, an etiquette coach said in an interview following the wedding.

"It's a more traditional dress, although it does have a very contemporary and up-to-date feel to it . There are the covered shoulders and the veil. There's a nod to the past with Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, and a nod to the present, which is seen in her veil and in the embroidered flowers that represent the countries of the Commonwealth and Prince Harry 's role."

The veil spoke volumes about how Markle sees her future role and that of her husband, who has recently been named Commonwealth Youth Ambassador. The 53 Commonweath countries used to belong to the British empire and for decades Queen Elizabeth made a concerted effort to nurture ties with those countries, which include Australia, New Zealand, Malta, Barbados, Canada, Botswana, Gambia, Kenya and South Africa.

Waight Keller designed a veil representing the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country, as the bride had wanted to have all countries of the Commonwealth with her on her journey through the ceremony, according to Kensington Palace. The veil is five meters long and made from silk tulle with a trim of hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza. Each flower was worked flat, in three dimensions, to create a unique and delicate design. The palace said the workers spent hundreds of hours meticulously sewing and washing their hands every thirty minutes to keep the tulle and threads pristine. In addition to the flora of the Commonwealth, Markle also selected two personal favorites: Wintersweet (Chimonanthus praecox), which grows in the grounds of Kensington Palace in front of Nottingham Cottage, where the couple lives, and the California Poppy (Eschscholzia californica) the state flower from Markle’s native California. Symmetrically placed at the very front of the veil, crops of wheat are meant to blend into the flora, to symbolize love and charity. The dress, with its boat neck, clean lines and lack of embroidery, doesn’t scream “Look at me!” It’s quiet and demure, instead. The palace said that after meeting Waight Keller in early 2018, Markle chose to work with her for her “timeless and elegant aesthetic, impeccable tailoring,” and relaxed demeanour. The bride had also wanted to “highlight the success of a leading British talent,” who has now served as the creative head of Pringle of Scotland, Chloé, and now Givenchy. The palace said that Markle and Keller worked closely together on the design, which references the codes of Givenchy and showcases the expert craftsmanship of its Parisian couture atelier founded in 1952. The lines of the dress were achieved using six seams, and the dress extends towards the back where the train flows in soft folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza. Waight Keller worked with an exclusive double bonded silk cady, which she developed. Both women wanted a “pure white” color to bring a fresh modernity to the dress, the palace said. In a nod to the royal family’s heritage, she’s also wearing Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau Tiara, loaned to her by The Queen. The Diamond Bandeau is English and was made in 1932 from a brooch dating from 1893.

Despite the glittering tiara, Markle kept the jewelry minimal: Tiny earrings and a bracelet made by Cartier. Her shoes are based on a Givenchy pointed couture design made of a silk duchess satin, while her hair was styled by Serge Normant, with make-up by her long-time friend and make-up artist Daniel Martin.

As for the bouquet, Prince Harry handpicked several flowers yesterday from the couple’s private garden at Kensington Palace to add to the bespoke bridal bouquet designed by florist Philippa Craddock.

The spring blooms include Forget-Me-Nots which were Diana, Princess of Wales’ favorite flower. The couple specifically chose them to be included in Markle’s bouquet to honour the memory of the late princess.

Waight Keller also designed the six young bridesmaids’ dresses at the Givenchy Haute Couture atelier in Paris. Each dress has been made in ivory silk radzimir, and is high-waisted with short puff sleeves and hand finished with a double silk ribbon detail tied at the back in a bow.