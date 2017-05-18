Runway of Dreams Foundation, which develops and supports charitable initiatives focusing on a future of inclusion, acceptance and opportunity in the fashion industry for people with disabilities, will hold its second annual gala on June 8.

The event, which will be chaired by Gary Sheinbaum, Tommy Hilfiger chief executive officer of Americas, will be at Cipriani 25 Broadway from 6 until 10 p.m. The co-chairs are David Bassuk, managing director at AlixPartners, and Cathy Leonhardt, managing director at Peter J. Solomon Co.

The event celebrates members of the fashion industry and differently-abled community who are working to broaden the reach of inclusive fashion. Executives from the fashion and retail sectors will be in attendance, and it will be cohosted by E! News correspondent Jason Kennedy and fashion blogger Lauren Scruggs Kennedy.

The honorees for the evening will be Emanuel Chirico, ceo of PVH Corp., for his commitment to creating mainstream adaptive apparel at scale; Tobie Hatfield, Nike’s athletic innovation director, for his creation of the Nike FlyEase, designed for people of all abilities, and Kyle Maynard, an inspirational speaker and athlete, for his determined spirit and commitment to raising awareness for the community. The event will also feature a runway show with models of all abilities wearing apparel from the Tommy Hilfiger adaptive apparel line. The collaboration between Tommy Hilfiger and Runway of Dreams, which began in 2016, marked the first time a major brand created an adaptive version of an existing apparel collection for the differently-abled community. Runway of Dreams said the collaboration empowered more than 59 million people who live with a disability in America.