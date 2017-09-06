FAMILY AFFAIR: There was a celebratory spirit at No. 23, Matchesfashion.com’s private townhouse, where guests gathered on Tuesday to celebrate the launch of an exclusive capsule collection by Osman Yousefzada for the retailer. The event doubled as an unofficial celebration of the company’s sale to Apax Partners for a reported 1 billion pounds.

“I’m really excited about the future,” said Ruth Chapman, who founded Matches as a brick-and-mortar retailer with her husband Tom Chapman 30 years ago. “Our team is amazing, super strong and this is really the tip of the iceberg. I really think that the team at Apax are exactly the right people to take it to the next level.” She added that she has also been gathering ideas for personal projects she wants to work on but it’s to early to talk specifics.

As part of the deal, unveiled last Friday, the Chapmans will retain a minority stake in the company and take on the role of consultants to the omnichannel retail business.

Referring to the new capsule collection with Osman, Chapman said it was aligned with the company’s values of keeping things close to the family and nurturing talent. Yousefzada has been championed by the retailer since he began his career and said he often turns to the Chapmans for business advice.

He designed their daughter’s 18th birthday party dress and the idea of a capsule range of party dresses for mothers and daughters evolved from there.

“That’s what we really like to do, to connect with people that we know and trust and just create good products that our customer wants,” said Chapman. “Our buying team can spot what’s missing and fill that need, working around the right price points as well.”

The designer said: “This collection shows that Osman is for everyone, it’s about dressing up and having fun.” The eight-piece capsule consists of evening pieces ranging from a mini silver sequined dress to a more classic black lace style and an elegant red romper.

Prices range from 670 pounds to 920 pounds.