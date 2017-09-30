PLAYTIME: Colette was turned into a space more akin a children’s playground Friday evening as Sacai’s Chitose Abe staged her first ever kids’ show to punctuate her month-long takeover of the Paris store.

Children including Sarah Andelman’s son Woody – for whom Abe created her first children’s capsule after he was born – were among the mini-models walking the show, and Abe admitted that working with the tots had been challenging, yet fun.

“The kids have their own opinion about what they want to wear, sometimes I would want the blouson to be open and they would just close it,” she said through an interpreter. “They would wear it the way they wanted to, they’re not professional models. It was funny.”

Guests packed into the store to try to get a glimpse of the show and snap up the limited-edition merchandise before the installation ends Saturday.

Abe, surrounded by excited toddlers and guests supping on sparkling sake in Colette’s basement café after the show, said she had been surprised by the success of her Sacai Jardin installation at Colette, which involved several collaborations with different brands on exclusive products.

“It was really more than I expected, because I didn’t realize how popular Sacai would be at Colette,” she said. “I didn’t have any idea this many people knew about Sacai.”