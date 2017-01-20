NORTH FACE TIME: Sacai‘s Chitose Abe, the Japanese designer known for splicing garments into robust hybrids, has collaborated with cold-weather outerwear company the North Face on a small range for women and men. Styles include an oversize parka based on one of Sacai’s best-selling designs, and a spin on the MA-1 bomber jacket fused with North Face features. They’ll be unveiled during Sacai’s fall 2017 men’s show on Saturday, with the full collection due to hit a handful of retailers in September, including Colette in Paris and Dover Street Market in London. The project falls under the North Face’s new premium concept, The North Face Urban Exploration, which aims to up the fashion quotient of its utility gear.

Statement outerwear — trenches, biker jackets, shearlings and puffers — have become a signature of Sacai, so the collaboration makes a lot of sense of that level. It also comes at a time when designer brands are thirsty to co-opt the aura of everyday authenticity and natural street cred that belongs to brands with loyal sport followings, such as the North Face and Supreme, with which Louis Vuitton revealed its high profile collaboration earlier this week in Paris.