As iconic Paris retailer Colette winds down operations, Sacai is prepping as one the brands that’s assuming a monthlong takeover of the store. Beginning Sept. 4, the Jardin Sacai, inspired by Parisian gardens, will be installed in Colette. The interior design includes trompe l’oeil hedges, a pop-up café serving Japanese Toriba coffee and toraya, a traditional Japanese dessert, and small bites made with Japanese Balmuda toasters.

The elevated area in the back of the store that’s typically used for art and photo exhibitions will display art pieces by Gelchop, the studio that makes all of Sacai’s store furniture and fixtures for the first half of September, after which the space will switch to a Craig McDean photo exhibit. There’s also a space dedicated to Fragment Design and its founder Hiroshi Fujiwara. Exclusive products and collaborations include pieces from Sacai’s men’s, women’s and children’s lines, ceramics by Astier de Villatte, Ambush, Be@rbrick by Medicom Toy, Charlotte Chesnais, Converse, Globe-Trotter, House of Voltaire, Lacoste, Levi’s jeans, Olympia Le-Tan, The North Face, Zucca and organic beauty products by Shigeta. The Lacoste collaboration merchandise will be available Sept. 4-9; The North Face merch will be available Sept. 11-16 and the Converse items will be for sale Sept. 26 to 30.

“Colette was one of the first retailers to begin carrying the Sacai collection when I first started my line and has always felt like home to me,” said Sacai’s founder Chitose Abe. “The idea behind Jardin Sacai came from this feeling and I wanted to create Sacai’s own garden atmosphere.”

Other brands participating in the Colette residency series include Balenciaga, Les Vacances de Lucien, offering a selection of designs from brands represented by Paris-based Lucien Pagès’ namesake public relations agency; Thom Browne from Oct. 2 to Oct. 28; Chanel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 25, and wrapping with Saint Laurent from Nov. 27 to Dec. 20.

In July, Colette’s Sarah Andelman, the stores’ creative director, purchasing manager and daughter of founder Colette Roussaux, announced plans to close the store after 20 years in business.

“Colette has always been such an important part of the history of Sacai and I was truly honored to be invited to participate in this program,” said Abe. “I feel that Sarah and I have very similar taste in what we like so I was able to have fun coming up with things and did not feel any pressure.”