NEW VISION: In a first for both companies, luxury eyewear label Linda Farrow has collaborated with Sacai on the launch of a see-now-buy-now line of sunglasses.

The collection made its debut on the runway at Sacai’s fall show and was available moments later on Net-a-porter.com.

Designer Chitose Abe applied her signature technique of cutting and splicing pieces to create interesting hybrids for four classic eyewear shapes. She re-created classic aviators and round and square-framed sunglasses by fusing sleek, silver metal frames with acetate ones, in a palette of navy, black and white.

“I like to play with the most authentic, pure form of a product and to find ways to create something new and unexpected that still feels real,” said Abe. “My goal was to create sunglasses that I’d personally love to wear.”

All styles retail for 285 pounds, or $435.

Sacai has been increasingly focusing on expanding its accessories offer over the last few seasons. A footwear collaboration with Pierre Hardy also made its debut on the fall runway, while the brand’s handbag line — a project Abe works on with British accessories maven Katie Hillier — made its debut last October at Selfridges, Bergdorf Goodman and Colette.