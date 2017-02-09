GENEVIEVE’S GARMENTS: Sainsbury’s Tu, a fashion line from the British supermarket chain, has teamed with Graduate Fashion Week’s award winner Genevieve Devine on a range that will launch on March 19.

Created by the 25th Anniversary Tu Scholarship Award recipient, the nine-piece line features oversize workwear shapes with feminine details in muted hues of white, sea grass green, cream and navy. The collection consists of a long sleeve blouse, oversize dungarees, a jersey embellished top, trousers, an embroidered dress, a boiler suit and a lace crop top.

The Northumbria University Fashion Design graduate worked with the Sainsbury team on the collection, which took inspiration from her own graduate line where she exaggerated the scale of silhouettes and played with fantasy with functionality.

Designer Holly Fulton was Devine’s mentor for the project. “Holly was chosen for the strong connections with graduates, Graduate Fashion Week and the BFC — having previously worked with GFW, and being awarded sponsorship and support from Newgen five seasons in a row,” said Toni Salters-Warner, ladies’ wear design manager. “From a Tu perspective, we feel Holly is an influential designer with a very creative edge, which we felt would strongly resonate with the students.”

Fulton, who works with colleges in the U.K., said she wanted to give back to a community of emerging designers. “It excites and stimulates me to see raw talent coming through,” said Fulton. “And working with Genevieve was a unique opportunity to have some more focused time with an individual, which I have relished.”

She said that the primary focus of the collaboration was to ensure the collection did not compromise Devine’s vision, while incorporating the values of Sainsbury’s. “The collection is a testament to the worlds of individual design and high street coming together successfully. The quality and craftsmanship encapsulated in the range are fantastic for the price point, and Genevieve was able to work alongside the manufacturers on this project, which has resulted in a strong, relevant range, excellently produced.”

“It has been a valuable insight for me,” she added. “Approaching this from the higher end of the fashion spectrum, to see how Sainsbury’s create and also give back to the U.K. fashion network. Anything that fosters and supports emerging talent is a good thing.”

The price range is 25 pounds, or $31, for a white short-sleeve top, to 45 pounds, or $56, for a boiler suit. It will be available for purchase at 140 Sainsbury locations and on the company’s web site.