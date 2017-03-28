Saint Laurent’s controversial fall 2017 show yielded a big hit.

Anthony Vaccarello’s second collection for the house received mixed reviews, but the accompanying fleet of boots has drawn fanfare, according to market sources.

A bejeweled, rhinestone pair of slouch boots has already amassed wait-lists at American department stores Saks Fifth Avenue and Bergdorf Goodman, the retailers said.

The boots, handmade and covered in 3,000 rhinestones per shoe, are to be priced at $10,000 retail, Saint Laurent confirmed. The house declined to provide further comment on the shoe’s creative concept or success.

Neither Saks nor Bergdorf’s would specify how many consumers have called to place orders for the style. Saks quantified its wait-list participants as “many.”

In speaking with buyers about the state of accessories post-season, many identified the slouch boot as a key trend for fall. Saint Laurent’s runway boots were repeatedly noted as one of the season’s key items — along with the Pixie bag from Clare Waight Keller’s final collection for Chloé.

Saks’ senior vice president, fashion director, Roopal Patel said of the boot design: “At Saint Laurent, the crystal diamanté slouchy boot had such an emotional response to it. There’s something to be said about glitz and glamour — it’s the boot of the season.”