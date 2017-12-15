Rapper Travis Scott has been a bit of a muse for Anthony Vaccarello, the creative director for Yves Saint Laurent. For spring, the artist was featured in a film for the brand’s seasonal campaign.

Now, they’ve teamed up again, this time on a limited-edition leather vinyl album that will be available at Colette in Paris on Dec. 18. Only 500 copies of the album will be available — each one numbered — and they’ll be presented in a black leather pouch sporting both names. The album features 12 tracks selected by Scott and includes music from Kanye West, James Blake, Frank Ocean, Bon Iver and others.

In the liner notes of the album, Scott writes: “May Cactus Jack and Saint Laurent dance together forever.”

Scott will make an appearance at Colette on the launch date next week to sign a limited number of the records.