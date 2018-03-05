SAKS AND BUMBLE MAKE A CONNECTION: Saks Fifth Avenue is getting into the networking game. This spring, Saks will partner with female-centric networking app, Bumble, on an initiative designed to empower women. Together, they will launch the Saks x Bumble Hive at the Fifth Avenue flagship from May 17 through May 31. As part of the collaboration, they will host networking events, entrepreneur panel series with notable hosts, styling services and exclusive products. The goal of Saks x Bumble Hive is to bring the companies’ positive, female-empowering energy out of the digital world and into real life — and the brick-and-mortar space.

In recognition of the partnership, Bumble founder and chief executive officer Whitney Wolfe Herd and heads of creative for Bumble BFF and Bizz Sara and Erin Foster are featured on the cover of Saks’ spring 2018 fashion book. In addition, Wolfe Herd curated three looks, available at Saks that she will wear for networking and socializing this spring.

Emily Essner, senior vice president, marketing and digital at Saks, said, “Within the last four years, Bumble built a digital ecosystem centered around its female empowerment credo, which aims to disrupt and alter the serious issues of sexism in three facets of life: dating, business and friendship. And our upcoming Saks x Bumble Hive pop-up further propels this goal of female empowerment by creating a space in which people can connect and motivate in real life.”

Wolfe Herd added, “Saks helps to empower women through how they look and feel — and Bumble wants to give all women a platform to connect with other empowered women, whether that’s in dating, friendship or business.” She said she was happy to bring “Bumble to life” and this represents their first Bumble Hive in a retail space, as well.

As reported, Bumble’s Hive concept was first tested in New York and then London last year. Los Angeles got a Bumble Hive pop-up on Melrose Place on Feb 1, which runs through March 25. That space, free to all Bumble users, is a place to work, network and participate in a roster of weekly events, ranging from panels to inspirational talks on health and wellness, entrepreneurship and relationships.

Bumble Date, where women make the first move, launched in 2014, Bumble BFF which helps users find friends started in 2016 and Bumble Bizz, which is used for professional networking, launched in 2017. Today, Bumble has more than 28 million users connecting for dating, friendship and networking.