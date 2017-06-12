ADDING ACCESSORIES: Salle Privée founder and creative director Patrick Munsters hosted a lunch on Sunday at Mr. Chow in London to mark the launch of the brand’s latest additions to its clothing range and debut of eyewear, shoes and fragrances.

Launched last year by Munsters — the founder of Scotch & Soda — the Dutch contemporary brand is known for their focus on seasonless. classic men’s wear and contemporary essentials.

“There are many men out there and if they like something, they will tend to buy the same,” said Munsters. “We don’t have seasons so we add a few things to the collection and use a few new fabrics.”

The label has expanded its range to offer more lifestyle products. Sunglasses which are available in 10 styles were placed next to leather belts with interchangeable gold and silver buckles, while five fragrances created in Paris took cues from the Seventies and Eighties. Meanwhile, shoes came in brogue and derby styles in leather, crocodile and ostrich.

Among the pieces on display included classic staples such as coats, sweaters, shirts, pants and shorts in a neutral palette of blues, whites, khaki and gray. There was a classic lightweight raincoat in a sand hue done in a technical cotton, which came long and short. Cotton-blend trousers came slightly tapered, while fine cotton white button-down shirts were styled with the sleeves rolled up.

Coats and knitwear are best sellers for the label and Munsters noted that big cities such as London, Paris and Milan are among the brand’s key markets. The creative director’s future plans include to build up the online company and have a physical presence in stores. With his company and showroom based in Amsterdam, he said he would like to set up a showroom in Milan as they produce their merchandise in the Italy.