MEXICO’S MOMENT: Salma Hayek Pinault has teamed with her compatriot Eugenio Derbez for his first English-language starring role in “How to Be a Latin Lover,” which he also produced. The movie is scheduled to hit U.S. theaters on April 28.

In it, Derbez plays an aging Latin lover who gets dumped by his sugar mama and is forced to return to live with his estranged sister. An actor, writer, director and producer and one of Mexico’s best-known stars, Derbez scored a worldwide hit in 2013 with the Spanish-language film “Instructions Not Included.”

“He’s huge in Latin America. I’ve known him for more than 20, 25 years, and I’m extremely happy that we got to play brother and sister, because this is the kind of relationship we have,” Hayek Pinault said at the Balenciaga show in Paris on Sunday. “It’s very rare to find a good, fun brother-and-sister film.”

The actress was accompanying her husband François-Henri Pinault, chairman and chief executive officer of Kering, which owns the Balenciaga brand.