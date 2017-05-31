Salt, the premium eyewear brand, has linked with sailing and lifestyle brand North Sails on a limited-edition line of sunglasses constructed to solve the optical issues that arise when piloting a boat.

An avid sailor, Salt head designer David Rose had long been a fan of North Sails, and also of the classic JFK-inspired vibe that influences many of his frame designs. Sharing a passion for the outdoors and an appreciation for timeless design and meticulous production, the Southern California-based companies collaborated on two frame styles, the Lowell ($500 retail) and the VMG ($580 retail). While created with the sailor and other boaters in mind, each frame’s sleek design appeals to male and female landlubbers as well.

Salt, founded in 2006, draws its inspiration for all seasonal collections from the sea, air and land. Natural windswept beaches, raw coastlines and woodland environments all help define the color palette, shapes and details for the new collection, which combines custom materials and Japanese craftsmanship.

North Sails is the world’s leading sailmaker, building the most technologically advanced, fastest and most-winning sails in the world. Weaving together 60 years of sailmaking expertise, advanced element-conquering technology and bold design, the North Sails Collection comprises apparel and accessories from jackets and knits designed to protect against the elements, to summer shorts, polos and swimwear.

The collection will be available in-store and online at http://www.northsails.com beginning on June 1.