“Orange Is the New Black” was in the house for Christian Siriano’s show. Samira Wiley, Lauren Morelli and Danielle Brooks sat front row next to Alexa Chung, Coco Rocha and Gigi Gorgeous. As is the case for every show, the final minutes leading up to the start were mayhem, but not so hectic that Wiley couldn’t reminisce.

“The very first dress I ever wore out to an awards show, the Emmys, was a Christian dress,” she said, wearing a pantsuit she picked out from Siriano’s showroom. “It was a beautiful canary yellow mermaid dress that fit me like nothing other. I love the way [Siriano] designs his gowns. They really do fit me like nothing other. My fiancée [Morelli], who has a very different body than I do, she steps into one of Christian’s dresses and she looks amazing. I’m excited about how innovative he’s been in his career and I’m just excited to see what he brings today.”

“Christian brings such a sense of fun to fashion and is so inclusive of bodies and women,” said Morelli. “I feel like you go to a lot of shows and it’s very self-serious. Christian’s really good at making sure it’s always fun.”

And they had fun — or at least it looked that way. Wiley and Brooks danced in their seats as the music came on, and throughout the show, Brooks cheered and snapped her fingers almost every time a plus-size model strutted past.

Morelli, who writes and produces for “Orange Is the New Black,” revealed that the crew is finishing up the finale. “We’re working on editing and sound blocking,” she said.

Neither she nor Wiley shared any of their wedding plans. “We’re really just excited to be here and take our time with it and enjoy the process,” Morelli offered. Might she wear a Siriano design?

“Maybe.”