Sandy Liang has begun testing accessories.

The Lower East Side-based designer is set to release a handbag and beanie hat design in her forthcoming fall 2017 collection.

The accessories, slated to be unveiled at Liang’s Feb. 12 presentation, utilize the same textural and color-blocked details that have catapulted her outerwear, denim and shirting designs.

They also reflect a similar price point — joining a new, intermediate category of designers who hope to make their mark on the flagging accessories industry. Fresher labels, in an effort to eclipse or differentiate themselves from the large, European luxury houses, are purposefully marketing their bags at under $1,000.

Liang’s shearling handheld bucket, called the “Bean,” will be priced at $635. The beanie — gray with a Mohawk of white shearling across its diameter — will sell for $295.

“I try to look at [pricing] from real customer’s point-of-view. I don’t know if I would want to spend $1,000 on a fur bag, when it is not even perhaps wearable all year-round. I was really happy with the price point — it’s a cute little furry friend,” Liang said of the design.

The bag — pink on one side and green on the other — comes with an adjustable leather handle, embellished with the same piercing-type hardware intrinsic to Liang’s ready-to-wear designs. Presently, the label counts 40-plus stockists — including Net-a-porter, Saks Fifth Avenue and Lane Crawford. The fall 2016 collection has largely sold out on Net-a-porter.

Liang said of her ethos for testing the accessories category: “In a way, I wanted to see how the buyers react to [these initial designs].” She launched her rtw collection for fall 2014.

“I would also even love to do shoes, that’s always been the ultimate dream. I just think I love [accessories] too much to dabble in them. I want to have the right team, the right amount of time to dedicate myself to that. Our fall 2017 collection will be the biggest so far, so I need to focus on that and in the next seasons start focusing on shoes. It’s about patience, which is something I’m trying to learn.”