ART LOVER: Santiago Barberi Gonzalez is to be honored by El Museo del Barrio.

The museum announced today that Gonzalez will receive a special tribute at its annual spring gala — scheduled for May 11.

The president and creative director for Colombian luxury goods brand Nancy Gonzalez died March 24 at the age of 40. He had a particular penchant for dressy affairs and the glitterati.

Santiago’s mother Nancy Gonzalez had issued a statement about her son’s death, calling him “a creative genius. He was a rare talent, with a great passion for his craft, his art and his family.” The family has yet to announce funeral arrangements, and did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the honor.

Nancy Gonzalez has been one of the gala’s billed honorees, noted for excellence in fashion, according to the museum. She is to be celebrated alongside 101-year-old artist Carmen Herrera, who will be honored for her lifetime artistic achievement. The event will be held at the Plaza Hotel.

Maria Eugenia Maury, William A. Haseltine, Tony Bechara, Nohra Haime and Clarice Oliveira Tavares will serve as the gala’s chairs.

El Museo Del Barrio — the only New York City museum dedicated to Puerto Rican, Caribbean and Latin American art — is located along Manhattan’s Museum Mile.