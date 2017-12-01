MINI ME: Gap Kids and Sarah Jessica Parker have linked on a limited-edition collection for spring.

The collection will be sold online and in some of the company’s stores throughout the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Italy, China, Hong Kong and Japan.

The company revealed the news Friday, offering few details beyond that. It’s unclear what size range the collection would encapsulate or at what pricing. This isn’t the first time Parker has worked with Gap Inc., having previously appeared in campaigns for the company’s Gap brand in the past.

Gap’s Old Navy launched a test of a new kids’ box service last month, looking to ride on the growing trend in subscription models in the vein of Stitch Fix, Birchbox and Trunk Club. Old Navy’s Super Box sends parents a box of six items four times annually. The box is priced at $69.99.

Children’s is a lucrative business with more and more fashion brands seeing children’s as a strategic move to tap an ever-growing market or, simply, the next logical step in a company’s own evolution. Among the more recent entrants into kids this year has been direct-to-consumer brands Reformation and For Love and Lemons with its Lil’ Lemons baby and toddler line. Last month streetwear brand Kith expanded into children’s with the launch of its kids’ line Kidset and dedicated store for the new offering.

