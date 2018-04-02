SJP ON THE SELLING FLOOR: Sarah Jessica Parker was working the sales floor of her pop-up shop on West 52nd Street on Monday. With customers milling around the store looking at footwear and handbags, Parker was asking customers, “How can I be helpful?” and “Who haven’t I spoken to yet?” The pop-up, which opened for the holiday season, returned to its location on Monday at 6 West 52nd Street. Parker has alluded to the store opening in an Instagram post on Monday, inviting one and all to drop in and see the SJP Collection.