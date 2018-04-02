SJP ON THE SELLING FLOOR: Sarah Jessica Parker was working the sales floor of her pop-up shop on West 52nd Street on Monday. With customers milling around the store looking at footwear and handbags, Parker was asking customers, “How can I be helpful?” and “Who haven’t I spoken to yet?” The pop-up, which opened for the holiday season, returned to its location on Monday at 6 West 52nd Street. Parker has alluded to the store opening in an Instagram post on Monday, inviting one and all to drop in and see the SJP Collection.

Sarah Jessica Parker
