Sarah Jessica Parker is expanding her brick-and-mortar business.

The actress, producer and fashion entrepreneur is to open a stand-alone store at the Bellagio resort and casino in Las Vegas in August. The boutique will house her many fashion ventures under the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker moniker.

Handbags, shoes and apparel will be included in the assortment. The Las Vegas store is Parker’s second tie-up with MGM Resort properties. In December, she opened her first SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker store at the newly opened MGM National Harbor in Maryland. The Las Vegas unit will move into a space previously occupied by accessories boutique La Scarpa.

Parker said of the new location in a statement: “On the heels of our first SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker boutique opening in December, we are thrilled to be opening the doors to a second stand-alone store with MGM Resorts at Bellagio in Las Vegas this summer.

“Having our own store has long been a goal we’ve worked toward and it feels like a dream to be able to do it twice in less than 12 months with such brilliant partners. The expertise, guidance and support that MGM Resorts has brought to the table are unparalleled and we’re honored to be taking this massive next step with them.”

Randy Morton, president and chief operating officer for the Bellagio, said: “We are honored Ms. Parker and her team chose Bellagio to debut SJP on the West Coast. The boutique at MGM National Harbor was an immediate phenomenon, creating an energy and excitement rarely found in the retail world. The opportunity to bring Ms. Parker’s brand and passion to Bellagio complements our commitment to creating wow moments for each guest that walks through our doors.”

SJP collection was founded in 2014 as a shoe line by Parker and Manolo Blahnik U.S. president George Malkemus III.

