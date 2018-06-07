“SATC” LOVERS: Italian hosiery and innerwear firm Intimissimi has tapped Sarah Jessica Parker for its upcoming TV commercial, expected to be released in October.

On June 5, the actress was spotted strolling around Manhattan’s West Village, sporting one of the brand’s pajama sets in black silk with the label’s signature “bralette” bra peeking out from underneath.

Images of the actress rapidly spread on social media, with rumors that Parker was filming an ad campaign for a lingerie brand. On Thursday, Intimissimi confirmed the appointment of the actress as the new face of the brand.

This week Parker chose Instagram to celebrate the 20th anniversary of “Sex and the City,” the HBO series which made the actress famous for her edgy style and love for stilettos. On Wednesday, she posted a range of pictures from the series flanked by a caption reading “Choosing pictures/words, almost impossible. Where to begin? It’s too much. ‘Were those some of the best years of your life?’Abso-f&*#-ing-lutely.

X, SJ.”

After launching footwear label SJP Collection in 2013, most recently the actress unveiled a special bridal ready-to-wear collection in collaboration with Gilt, under the SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Bridal tag.

Intimissimi has worked with several celebrities over the past few years, including Irina Shayk, Gisele Bündchen and Chiara Ferragni.