Sarah Jessica Parker’s SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker brand will open a New York pop-up for the holiday season.

To be located at 640 Fifth Avenue with an entrance at 52nd Street, the 1,600-square-foot shop will sell an assortment of shoes — including styles reissued from the brand’s 2014 launch collection.

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker’s line of little black dresses and handbags will also be on sale.

The shop is to be open on Black Friday, Nov. 24, and remain open through Dec. 3. Parker is expected to periodically drop into the store to greet shoppers.

“Having a home in New York for our SJP Collection has been only a seeming fantasy since we launched our brand almost four years ago.​ So it is with unbridled excitement that we share the news that we have indeed found that home, right off Fifth Avenue, in the heart of Midtown,” Parker said.

The actress, producer and designer’s business partner, George Malkemus, added: ”The very idea of the ultimate New York girl opening a pop-up and, on top of it, one opposite the famous 21 Club, has me pinching myself again and again. I couldn’t be happier for my dear, dear friend and partner, Sarah Jessica Parker.”