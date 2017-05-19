Istituto Marangoni appointed Ermanno Scervino as brand ambassador for the School of Fashion and Art on Friday, following the first reunion for former students held on Thursday at La Triennale museum in Milan, where the designer was invited to give a speech.

Scervino is set to support the Market & Industry Relationship Department of Marangoni. In his role, which is new for the school, he will be responsible for the development of educational opportunities toward the students as well as seminars concerning his brand, style and entrepreneurship, for which an official calendar has yet to be released.

About the importance of academic training for young people, Scervino said, “Fashion schools are the places where craftsmanship and technology should meet and combine nowadays,” adding they are supposed to “evaluate [the students’] talent, willpower and intuitions.”

Scervino — a self-taught designer — set up the label bearing his name in 2000 in Florence, which now includes women’s wear, men’s wear and a junior line.