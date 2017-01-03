COUTURE CLUB: The select circle of French couture houses has two new members: Schiaparelli and Julien Fournié.

The two brands were granted the haute couture tag at a meeting of a commission of France’s Industry Ministry held at the French Couture Federation on Dec. 16, French fashion’s governing body said in a statement on Tuesday.

There are now 15 fashion houses with the elite credentials, which carry stringent requirements, including established labels such as Dior and Chanel, as well as relative newcomers like Alexandre Vauthier and Alexis Mabille; seven correspondent members, including Giorgio Armani and Azzedine Alaïa, plus 15 guest members.

Founded in 1927 by Elsa Schiaparelli, her namesake label became famous in the Thirties for its collaborations with Surrealist artists like Salvador Dalí and Jean Cocteau, in addition to a series of fragrances including Shocking and Schiap.

The house, which closed in 1954, was relaunched in 2013 by Italian entrepreneur Diego Della Valle. Since 2015, its collections have been designed by Bertrand Guyon, who is to show his new couture creations on Jan. 23.

Fournié founded his label in 2009 after previously serving as creative director of Paris couture house Torrente and working alongside designers including Jean Paul Gaultier. His show is scheduled for Jan. 24.