Sears Holdings Corp. is set to close its last Chicago store in the city where the retailer opened its first store back in February 1925.

The last surviving Sears store in Chicago is located at the area known as “Six Corners,” the intersection of Milwaukee, Cicero and Irving Park Roads.

Howard Riefs, a spokesman for Sears, said the store would close in mid-July, with the Sears Auto Center at the site closing in mid-May. The store site is part of the 265 stores sold to Seritage Growth Properties. Sears has been leasing the store site. The sale agreement allows Seritage to recapture both the store and the auto center.

Riefs said, “The store will remain open for customers in the meantime and will begin its liquidation sale by April 27. The Sears at Six Corners was the shopping district’s anchor business since it first opened to large crowds on Oct. 20, 1938. We have proudly served our members and customers on Chicago’s northwest side for the last eight decades.”

The spokesman emphasized that Sears, for more than 120 years, has called Illinois home and “that is not changing.” He added that while the last Chicago store is closing, that does not change either the company’s commitment to its customers or to its Chicago residents. Riefs also emphasized that consumers can shop online or at a Sears store in the Chicago suburbs.