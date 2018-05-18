PICTURE THIS: Dover Street Market filled its floors with imagery of all shapes and sizes to mark the opening of Photo London, the international photography fair that takes place at Somerset House.

Waiting in line outside the store on Thursday night were fans of the snappers and designers who collaborated on photography projects, such as Molly Goddard, Simone Rocha, Kim Jones and Michèle Lamy.

Goddard, who was surrounded by her signature smocked tulle dresses, was signing copies of “Patty,” a book she’s done in collaboration with her friend, the photographer Tim Walker.

“My sister, Alice, had worked with Tim before, and we thought we should all come together and do something. It has nothing to do with seasons or the clothes, it’s more about the people we work with, our friends and using the clothes to make their personality shine.”

Those photographed included Goddard’s hair assistant, her production manager and longtime collaborators.

Rocha’s limited-edition poster, photographed by her longtime collaborator Jacob Lillis, also paid homage to the people behind her brand. “I wanted to document my team, so it was very inclusive and is our way of showing our world and sharing it with people,” said Rocha, who’s in the midst of working on her collection with Moncler.

Not surprisingly, the free posters were snapped up early in the evening.

Nearby, the photographer Paolo Roversi presented his new book, “Dior Images: Paolo Roversi.” “Since I’ve worked with them, they’ve changed designers three, four times, but there is always this unity, this continuity and there’s a certain elegance and a certain vision of the woman. It’s always Dior,” Roversi said.

Thursday was busy in London and, across town, Antibad, an online retailer that sells sustainable labels, marked its launch at Bourne & Hollingsworth’s The Garden Room. The dinner came on the heels of so many green-related fashion moments including the V&A’s “Fashioned From Nature” exhibition and the Copenhagen Fashion Summit.

“There’s a lot of research that goes into finding the right brands for Antibad,” said founder Agatha Lintott of the retailer, which stocks 23 brands, some of which are exclusive to the store.

While small in size compared to other online juggernauts, each one of Antibad’s labels has to pass Lintott’s rigorous tests, which fall under nine categories such as “philanthropic,” “waste free” and “low mileage.”

Lintott also pointed out that consumers are now becoming “communities that are invested in the brand message and ethos.”

Antibad is committed to full transparency, she added. “The area that can get quite murky is fabric. There are a lot of certifications, and overall, it’s important to us that the designers know the origin and composition of the material, which is surprisingly rare for the high street,” Lintott said.

She said one of her aims is to change the stigma around sustainable fashion. “I want to make it desirable and fun,” she said, signaling to her multicolored paneled trousers by designer Mara Hoffman.