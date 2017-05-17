LONDON — Never one to gather moss, Selfridges is forging ahead with a host of initiatives in the second half, ramping up its efforts on the environmental front, embracing club and music culture and expanding the accessories hall.

On Wednesday, Linda Hewson, the store’s creative director, said Selfridges’ storewide mantra is “buying better, inspiring change” as she laid out some punchy plans on the environmental front.

By 2020, Selfridges plans to reduce its carbon footprint by 50 percent, while by 2021 the store’s top 30 brands will need to have developed clear sustainability agendas. Hewson said the store plans to push the brands, if need be.

With the aim of helping its customers “buy better,” Selfridges also plans to start labeling some of its products, starting with cotton, denim and British brands, revealing their provenance and the brands’ commitment to supply chain transparency and the environment.

The store will also begin carrying the Positive Luxury butterfly mark on the site, which allows customers browsing Selfridges.com to read about the store’s efforts to become more sustainable.

In the fall, Selfridges will be holding a storewide campaign called Music Matters, with a series of events taking place in-store from a variety of musicians, including Skepta and A$AP Rocky.

The store is setting product and brand collaborations inspired by Prince, The Beatles and Eminem. Meanwhile, the comics, books and music store Rye Wax in London’s Peckham will decamp to Selfridges with a pop-up during the campaign.

On the fashion front, the brand is planning to extend further its accessories hall with the completion of phase two of the renovations in November. So far, the store said trading in the new accessories hall is up 70 percent on last year with 35 units sold during each hour of business.

As reported, Selfridges has set the goal of creating the world’s largest accessories hall, and is investing a total of 300 million pounds, or $387 million, in the overhaul of the store’s eastern end.

In November, Selfridges tugged open the curtain on phase one of its supersized, David Chipperfield-designed accessories hall, a space that aims to embrace nature, sustainability — and open doors.

In addition to new brands — including Byredo accessories — the phase two area will offer hot stamping and customization services for accessories, while artisans from Goyard will be on-site for the opening, hand painting leather.

The multi-year accessories hall project is set for completion in 2018.