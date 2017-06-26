TUNING IN TO SELFRIDGES: Selfridges has shined a spotlight on the music industry, launching a series of musical initiatives at its stores in the U.K.

Citing reports that approximately 40 percent of the British capital’s music venues have shut down, Selfridges wants to do its bit, rolling out a number of musical projects in collaboration with the likes of A$AP Rocky, Skepta and Ryoji Ikeda. The campaign titled “Music Matters” will see events, artist nights, live shows and performances across the retailer’s stores in London, Manchester and Birmingham.

“We want Music Matters at Selfridges to celebrate and honor the power of live music,” said Linda Hewson, creative director of Selfridges. “We hope the campaign will remind visitors to our stores of the intrinsic value and originality of the music experience. It’s so important that we support our cities’ independent music venues where these unique and formative experiences take place; let’s make as much noise as we can, and think about why music matters so much.”

The retailer has also teamed with Tem, a firm that has worked with Beyoncé and Lady Gaga on immersive stage sets. The store will also stage musical acts on shop floors including acoustic, classical and DJ performances such as busking performers on International Busking Day which falls on July 22. There will also be a selection of music merchandise available for purchase such as Guns n’ Roses T-shirt, Prince’s tour T and an A.F. Vandevorst festival cape.