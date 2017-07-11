MADE IN MIYAKE: Selfridges is furthering its relationship with the Japanese label Issey Miyake with a new shop-in-shop that opened in its Designer Galleries space on Tuesday, home to brands including Proenza Schouler, Rosetta Getty and Michael Lo Sordo.

The World of Issey Miyake boutique spans 506 square feet and stocks the brand’s main line as well as the Pleats Please and Bao Bao labels. It offers up to 180 pieces from the pre-fall 2017 and fall 2017 collections; reflecting a 20 percent increase in the retailer’s overall buy from last season.

Olivia McEwan, the store’s designer women’s wear buyer said the increase in the company’s seasonal buy was reflective of customer demand. “In past seasons, there was an increased demand from our customers for ready-to-wear pieces across the main line and Pleats Please that we were unable to satisfy due to stock availability,” said McEwan, adding that the brand is one of the best sellers across the department.

“We have both a domestic and international customer for this brand and a really varied demographic. The brand is going from strength to strength, exploring new ideas while staying true to its original design aesthetic. It offers really great layering pieces as well as special standout dresses, attracting a varied mix of women of all ages,” said McEwan, adding that there are lightweight, crease-free pieces that never lose volume and shape. “It’s the ultimate brand for women who want to wear avant-garde and stylish clothes without giving up comfort.”

The space is located next to Burberry’s shop-in-shop in the Designer Galleries.

McEwan added that Miyake’s signature pleated pieces are a great example of the pleating trend, which the retailer has bought into in great depth for the upcoming fall season. A rainbow-colored pleated top and structured pleated skirt are among the key pieces on offer.

“Pleating is a trend we have invested in this season across our Designer Galleries, and we feel no one does represent it better than Issey Miyake and Pleats Please,” added McEwan.