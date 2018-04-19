SELFRIDGES’ BIG SCREEN: Selfridges is off to the movies with its first cinematic ad campaign in four decades, which will hit screens in the U.K. on Friday.

Called “Radical Luxury” and reflecting the in-store thematic takeover of the same name, it is the biggest advertising campaign that Selfridges has ever done. The 60-second film will be shown in selected cinemas across the U.K. in cities including London, Birmingham and Manchester from Friday to May 19.

The campaign will also include billboard ads, have a digital element and video on-demand placement. The campaign is meant to express Selfridges’ vision of “the essence of luxury” and promote the in-store takeover that aims to explore the meaning of luxury in today’s world.

The campaign will launch ahead of the opening of the Flipside, an exhibition that takes an alternative look at luxury through seven brand experiences.

Flipside will be staged in Selfridges’ old hotel on Orchard Street and has been designed as a multisensory journey into altered states of luxury. It was designed in collaboration with brands such as Google, Louis Vuitton, Loewe, and Thom Browne.

The campaign launch also comes on the eve of the unveiling of the final phase of the Accessories Hall, which will feature new art destinations.

The film mixes famous representations of luxury across a wide spectrum, from timeless to traditional, and takes in stock footage, live action and computer-generated elements. It touches on themes of art, sustainability and fashion.

It features a dense collage of images that reference surrealist, painterly and cinematic cues from artists such as Magritte and Powell and Pressburger.

Norbert Schoerner, who conceived the campaign and directed the film, said the latter is “perhaps the most modern piece of work I’ve created. It was an exciting challenge to convert a concept as ubiquitous as the ‘meaning’ of luxury into a unique visual narrative and to play with a broad range of art historical references in the process. Hopefully this film will connect with people and allow them to rediscover Selfridges through an unexpected lens.”