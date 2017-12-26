RICH PICKINGS: Selfridges rang up more than four million pounds in sales in the first three hours of trading on Dec. 26, the first day of its post-Christmas sale.

The store said the four million pounds was generated across all its stores and online, and that figures were slightly up on 2016, which was a record-breaking year. The store said Boxing Day 2017, the day after Christmas and the first day of the winter sale, is on track to remain Selfridges’ biggest trading day of the year.

In London, the retailer said shoppers began arriving and queuing from 2.30 a.m.

The store is set to welcome around 120,000 customers between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Tuesday. It said selfridges.com had seen the highest number of site visits to date so far, with around 1.5 million customers shopping online since the start of the sale, which started on Christmas Day on selfridges.com.

The store said the highest-performing departments so far are women’s designer accessories, women’s designer wear, men’s wear, kid’s wear and luggage. The stores said men’s wear is registering unexpectedly high sales growth, while women’s shoes and men’s shoes are performing “well ahead of expectations.”

Customers are shopping in higher than expected volumes for full-price items as well as indulging in bargain hunting, the store said.

Among the first 10 items that sold just after the doors opened at 9 a.m. were an Alexander McQueen bag that was reduced to 695 pounds from 1,390 pounds; a Burberry watch that was reduced by half to 700 pounds, and a Stella McCartney dress which was down to 395 pounds from 780 pounds.

Meave Wall, Selfridges stores director, said: “The customer response to the sale in each of our stores but also online has so far today been outstanding. We are on course for another record-breaking Boxing Day opening.”