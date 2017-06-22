It was like the Nineties revisited when stylist Elizabeth Stewart hosted a party at Decades in Los Angeles Tuesday night to show off a 40-piece collection of vintage Todd Oldham that the designer himself had gathered and brought to the boutique. The event was presented by 1stdibs.

Actresses Selma Blair, Isabelle Furhman, Perrey Reeves and Radha Mitchell all came dressed in Oldham pieces, and many wanted to leave with them too. “I’m buying my dress,” said Mitchell of her red slipdress. “Every Hadid needs to get every single one of these slip dresses,” said Decades owner Cameron Silver. The collection, which included hair ornaments that were made by Oldham’s grandmother, included some of the designer’s most recognizable styles.

“The clothes look incredibly of the moment and that is because Todd’s work has a different purity that is based on clean silhouettes,” said Silver. Blair wore a dress that had been worn by Christy Turlington on the runway, and others in the collection were runway pieces worn by Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Shalom Harlow. A new generation of fans, such as Julia and Aaron Sorkin’s daughter Roxy, discovered the clothes on Tuesday.

Silver likened Oldham to a social media star before the dawn of social media. “So many people whet their appetites for fashion watching him on ‘House of Style.’ It is no different from how designers today navigate their businesses with other forms of media.”