BLACK AND WHITE: SEMrush, the search engine marketing solutions provider, crunched online search data of consumers to find the most searched colors for dresses, footwear and jeans. Overall, the most searched apparel item was a “white dress,” which was followed by black, red, yellow and gold. In sixth and seventh place were pink and purple, respectively. With footwear, “black boots” and “black shoes” were tops, while “black jeans” scored highest in denim. The firm also looked at the most-searched items for brands, and found that Louis Vuitton was the most searched for belts while Steve Madden was number one for shoes. Tommy Hilfiger scored highest with searches for jackets.

The analysis followed a recent annual study of e-commerce trends by SEMrush, which noted that direct traffic to sites remains the largest portion of e-commerce while mobile continues to gain share, and desktop traffic “prevails for all the industries analyzed in the study.” Researchers at the firm revealed that e-commerce firms need to be better at facilitating consumer reviews as they remain the most popular search engine results pages, or SERP. SEMrush’s analysis was derived from 8,000 of the most trafficked global e-commerce sites. The study examined traffic patterns, marketing, ad size, promotions and the emotional triggers of e-commerce marketing efforts.

For more business news from WWD, see:

In Price Fight Between Walmart and Amazon, Bentonville Wins

Today’s Consumer: Frugal, Community-Minded and Tech Savvy

The Future of Retail Is AI-Powered and ‘Merchant-Imagined’

Amazon, Wal-Mart and Apple Top List of Biggest E-commerce Retailers

Five Below’s Recipe for Disruption: Fast and Fun Product and Pricing