ALL FOR ONE: SemSem designer Abeer Al Otaiba will present her ready-to-wear collection Wednesday night at the permanent mission of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations.

Lana Nusseibeh, ambassador and permanent representative of the UAE to the U.N., will host the event. Guests will be able to buy items — for mothers and daughters — with a percentage of the proceeds benefiting the International Rescue Committee.

Each season SemSem partners with an organization that promotes gender equality, literacy, health, legal awareness and education among women and children around the world. Otaiba is the wife of UAE ambassador to the U.S. Yousef Al Otaiba.

She grew up between Egypt and France, and divides her time between Virginia, New York City and Dubai/Abu Dhabi. Her company’s name SemSem borrows from her daughter’s nickname. The designer is focused on enhancing positive energy, bolstering equal education for girls and women, and gender equality for all. Otaiba does this through her collection as well as through philanthropic efforts. Each season she aligns with a charity to support its respective cause by donating a portion of the proceeds from each of her collections.

The IRC helps people whose lives and livelihoods are shattered by conflicts and disasters to help them survive, recover and help their future. SemSem’s support to the IRC will go toward the group’s “Driving to Equality: IRC’s Commitment to Women and Girls” initiative. Through this program, the IRC is focused on breaking down barriers by trying to solve the biggest challenges facing women and girls — improving access to health centers; developing projects that support teenage girls to stay in school; supporting more women with economic empowerment and cash assistance in emergencies, and creating new ways to involve and empower women and girls.

Kristin Kim Bart, senior director for gender equality at the IRC, said, “This support will help the IRC provide life-saving services to women and girls living in crisis situations and help create progress and momentum toward a safer, more equitable world.”