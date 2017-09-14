SENTALER’S EXPANDING U.S. PRESENCE: Sentaler, the Canadian luxury outerwear brand, will be sold at Saks Fifth Avenue, beginning this fall. This marks the first time Sentaler coats will be physically available to consumers in Manhattan, as well as online at saks.com. The selection includes best-selling styles such as the signature ribbed-sleeve wrap coat, which has been worn by the Duchess of Cambridge.

The brand will be carried at the Saks Fifth Avenue flagship in New York, in Toronto at the Queen Street West and Sherway Gardens locations, and the new Calgary location that opens in the spring. It will also be available on saks.com.

Bojana Sentaler, designer and creative director of the brand, said the U.S. market has always been one of its largest customer bases.

In addition to the Duchess of Cambridge, Sentaler coats have been photographed on women such as Canada’s First Lady Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and actress Meghan Markle, girlfriend of Prince Harry. The collection features Peruvian alpaca, and the process of alpaca sheering is eco-friendly and cruelty-free.

Saks will carry several styles, including the long wrap coat with ribbed sleeves, the midlength hooded wrap coat and the shawl collar wrap coat with ribbed sleeves. The coats retail from $995 to $1,695.

“Sentaler is a growing international brand and our launch at Saks Fifth Avenue is part of a long-term strategy for global expansion,” said Sentaler.

As reported, Sentaler also sold Neiman Marcus for the first time this fall, which was its first major brick-and-mortar account in the U.S.

Sentaler launched its fall ad campaign this week featuring Tanya Howard, the first soloist of the National Ballet of Canada. The ads were shot by Mike Lewis.