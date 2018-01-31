SENTALER HEADS TO LONDON: Sentaler, a favorite outerwear brand of Meghan Markle, the fiancée of Prince Harry, will be heading to London during London Fashion Week to preview its fall 2018 collection by private appointment with the designer, Bojana Sentaler. The brand hasn’t been sold in any British stores yet.

Markle wore a Sentaler long wide-collar wrap coat with signature ribbed cuffs in camel while attending Christmas Day service in Sandringham alongside the Royal Family. It marked the first public outing with the entire family for the actress, who has worn Sentaler outerwear and accessories for years. Sentaler coats have also been worn by the Duchess of Cambridge and Canada’s First Lady, Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau.

The Toronto-based luxury outerwear firm began selling in the U.S. market last year at department stores such as Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue.

The fall collection is inspired by fairy tales. The coat collection is handcrafted from alpaca fabrics, including Suri alpaca and animal-friendly alpaca furs sourced in the Peruvian Andes. The color range includes royal navy, violet, lilac and steel blue.

Appointments in London can be made through Anya Nordström at anya@nordstrommatte.com and Dani Matte at dani@nordstrommatte.com