Seth Meyers, host of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will return to host the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards in partnership with Swarovski on Monday, June 5.

The event takes place at The Manhattan Center’s Hammerstein Ballroom. Meyers previously hosted the CFDA event in 2012.

“I am so happy that Seth agreed to be our host,” said Diane von Furstenberg, chairwoman of the CFDA. “His charm, wit and intelligence will enhance an evening that we plan to be very festive.”

The official partners of the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards include Lexus, Lifewtr and Maestro Dobel Tequila.