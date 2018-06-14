BACKSTAGE ACCESS: Moncler unveiled the launch of its Moncler Genius Building project — a collaboration series by eight different designers — with a global event, on Wednesday night. Celebrations took place in seven cities — London, New York, Seoul, Beijing, Hong Kong, Paris and Tokyo — to mark the Hiroshi Fujiwara and Moncler’s capsule range, dubbed 7 Moncler Fragment.

The concept of Fujiwara’s collection was inspired by music culture and backstage experiences at a concert, hence why event guests were given backstage passes upon entry. To further cultivate the mood, an ambassador was chosen to represent each city and asked to curate a playlist. Fujiwara opened Tokyo’s event and curated their playlist.

In London, DJ Siobhan Bell was appointed as ambassador and arrived in a pink short-sleeve tracksuit. “I attended the first Moncler genius event and I thought it was amazing. I also loved the one they did with Pharrell, and I’m excited to see them working with more current, up-to-date designers,” she said.

Held at the brand’s three-story flagship store on Old Bond Street, the event drew an array of VIP clients and fans of the brand. The capsule collection was displayed up front and featured denim and nylon bomber jackets, quilted down jackets, and T-shirts, which were embellished with the words “Backstage” and “Fragment.”

Influencer and cofounder of eyewear brand Moy Atelier, Betty Bachz was also in attendance. “I love men’s wear and streetwear, clothing is becoming so unisex now. It’s blossoming so much and streetwear will never die, all the heritage brands are doing it. It’s strange, but I guess they are trying to tap into the zeitgeist,” she mused.

Throughout the night, sales associates were busy ringing up orders. A black crew-neck T-shirt was a fan favorite and was nearly sold out. The range also launched exclusively on Matchesfashion.com and will be made available at all international Moncler stores.