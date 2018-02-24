A PERFECT STORM: A few weeks after the announcement — and ensuing media frenzy — that the second season of “Big Little Lies” was definitely happening, Shailene Woodley confessed she “didn’t think anyone had expectations” about the series.

“There were no plans to do a second season, but the audience that watched the first begged for a second one,” she said ahead of the Salvatore Ferragamo show.

Flanked by Danai Gurira, Virginia Gardner and Jack Lowden, Woodley said she was still awed by filming “Adrift,” due out this summer. It’s based on the true story of Tami Oldham, played by Woodley, and Richard Sharp, played by Sam Claflin, of “surviving in a class-five hurricane with little food for 43 days,” said the actress.

“It was amazing, we filmed around Fiji — the elements, the nature…it was a profound experience and if I think that we were only pretending but someone actually did it, it was really inspiring.” To be true to the part, Woodley also had to lose weight, but she was game. “It was only for a short period of time,” she said with a smile.