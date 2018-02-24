Salvatore Ferragamo

Shailene Woodley at Salvatore Ferragamo's fall show

Stephane Feugere/WWD



A PERFECT STORM: A few weeks after the announcement — and ensuing media frenzy — that the second season of “Big Little Lies” was definitely happening, Shailene Woodley confessed she “didn’t think anyone had expectations” about the series.

“There were no plans to do a second season, but the audience that watched the first begged for a second one,” she said ahead of the Salvatore Ferragamo show.

Shailene WoodleySalvatore Ferragamo show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2018, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 24 Feb 2018

Shailene Woodley  Stephane Feugere/WWD

Flanked by Danai Gurira, Virginia Gardner and Jack Lowden, Woodley said she was still awed by filming “Adrift,” due out this summer. It’s based on the true story of Tami Oldham, played by Woodley, and Richard Sharp, played by Sam Claflin, of “surviving in a class-five hurricane with little food for 43 days,” said the actress.

Virginia Gardner, Danai Gurira and Shailene WoodleySalvatore Ferragamo show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2018, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 24 Feb 2018

Virginia Gardner, Danai Gurira and Shailene Woodley.  Stephane Feugere/WWD

“It was amazing, we filmed around Fiji — the elements, the nature…it was a profound experience and if I think that we were only pretending but someone actually did it, it was really inspiring.” To be true to the part, Woodley also had to lose weight, but she was game. “It was only for a short period of time,” she said with a smile.

Front Row Milan Fashion Week Salvatore Ferragamo
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus