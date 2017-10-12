Danish brand Shamballa Jewels has opened its first boutique overseas, choosing Manhattan for its newest flagship.

The store is located at 170 Mercer Street in SoHo. The fine jewelry brand, which has a cult following among some celebrities and influencers, especially among men, is known for its signature, custom-beaded bracelets. The company plans to open two additional international flagship stores over the next three years. The additional stores will include one location in London and the other in Paris.

Mikkel Kornerup, chief executive officer and cofounder, said of the New York site, “The U.S., our business partners and collectors here, have been indispensable in the development of Shamballa Jewels throughout the years, and therefore, it was very natural for us to choose this market as the first in our efforts within retail expansion.”

Kornerup’s cofounder is his brother Mads.

The line blends ancient Eastern philosophy and Nordic design. The new SoHo store evokes the look of an Eastern temple, and includes as the centerpiece a floating golden mandala with a hanging lingam. The mandala and lingam are two ancient Easter elements representing the universe and the energy of creation, the company said. The store also features jewelry vitrines along with an array of antique Eastern artifacts. The space also includes private viewing rooms where collectors are able to view their creations.

Mads Kornerup said the flagship was created with the brand’s values in mind, along with the “story behind it, and the infinite customization opportunities.”

Shamballa, which has said it sees a big opportunity in the men’s jewelry market in the U.S., will be expanding this fall when it begins selling the line at the Bergdorf Goodman Men’s store. The jewelry offerings are handcrafted using gold, diamonds, precious and semiprecious gemstones on simple braided nylon cords.