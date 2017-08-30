HONG KONG — David Tang, founder of Chinese luxury brand Shanghai Tang, has died, according to The Financial Times.

The 63-year-old businessman had been suffering from health problems, which he revealed in an advice column Tang penned regularly for the British newspaper.

Ewan Venters, chief executive officer of Fortnum and Mason, wrote in a tweet that Tang had passed away on Tuesday evening.

I have recently learnt earlier this evening from Lady Tang, the great man, Sir David Tang passed this evening. RIP. pic.twitter.com/eBREGiiSxT — Ewan Venters (@ewanventers) August 29, 2017

A fixture on the social scene, who counted Kate Moss and Duchess Sarah Ferguson among his friends, Tang shared at the start of August that he had been rushed to a London hospital for an ulcer. The Telegraph reported also that Tang had sent out invitations this month to a party at The Dorchester hotel in London to bid his friends farewell.

Actor Russell Crowe remembered Tang in a post that read: “RIP dear friend, Sir David Tang, the privilege was mine. Witty, charming, intellectual, salacious, hilarious, loving and funny as f***.”

RIP dear friend Sir David Tang, the privilege was mine.

Witty, charming, intellectual, salacious , hilarious , loving and funny as f*** — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) August 30, 2017

Tang was a pioneer in forging a modern Chinese luxury aesthetic. Born in Hong Kong to a well-to-do family – his grandfather founded one of the city’s first bus companies – Tang was educated in the U.K. and launched Shanghai Tang in 1994, eventually selling it to luxury goods group Richemont in 1998. The brand changed hands again just last month, when it was purchased by Italian entrepreneur Alessandro Bastagli.

Tang was known, as well, for creating the private members concept, China Club, which counts locations in Singapore, Beijing and Hong Kong; the restaurant chain China Tang, and a short-lived home goods concept, Tang Tang Tang Tang.

In 2008, he received the Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire for his charity work.

Despite his failing health, Tang appears to have kept a busy schedule until the end of his life: He was scheduled to speak at the FT Weekend Festival on Sept. 2.

Tang is survived by his wife Lucy, children Victoria and Edward from a previous marriage, and grandson Rocco.