TURNEY’S NEW GIG: Sharen Jester Turney has resurfaced — joining Lisbon-based DK Retail Consulting as a special adviser — her first post since leaving as chief executive officer of Victoria’s Secret in February 2016.

“I greatly look forward to working with DK Retail Consulting as the retail space is in a state of disruptive change with hopefully undiscovered opportunities,” said Turney, who led Victoria’s Secret for 10 years.

DK Retail, in conjunction with Japonica Partners, has a mandate to find investments in the retail sector, including in the fashion and luxury spaces. Investments could include minority stakes in start-ups to stakes in multinational corporations.

Daniela Homero, managing director of DK Retail, lauded Turney and said she has “the potential to significantly create value with DK Retail’s investments and our projects.”