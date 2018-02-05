ONE FOR THE BOYS: The Irish designer Sharon Wauchob plans to launch men’s wear — and join the coed gang — starting with London Fashion Week Men’s in June, and in concert with the Savile Row tailor Norton & Sons.

“The idea of change started with my move from Paris to London, which opened up the possibility and benefit of new avenues and new methods of showing. There was also the timing issue with deliveries and the fact that since moving to London I’ve been fascinated with bespoke men’s tailoring,” Wauchob said.

She plans to host a women’s presentation to show her fall 2018 range during London Fashion Week on Feb. 18 and will show a new collections of women’s wear and menswear in June.

As for her collaboration with Norton & Sons, she said,“I like exploring the masculinity in men’s wear. As a designer it genuinely interests me. Norton & Sons offers a modern look and a willingness to have that dialogue with me. I like the classic look with a moment of surprise.”

The designer, who moved her show to London from Paris three seasons ago, said that designing for men requires a different approach. She said there are technical differences to be considered “and there has to be a very realistic approach. That’s what I admire most in men’s wear.”

Wauchob is the latest in a string of designers who have decided to merge their two collections. Last December, J.W. Anderson designer Jonathan Anderson announced he was shifting to a coed showcase during London Fashion Week in February.

Balenciaga and Salvatore Ferragamo have also decided to go coed, joining Etro, Dsquared2, Calvin Klein, Burberry, Kenzo, Moschino, Vivienne Westwood, Tom Ford and Cédric Charlier.