Japanese fine-jewelry label Shihara has updated its 3D collection with sparkly fare.

The 3D diamond collection offers cube and triangle stud shapes inlaid with pavé stones.

“I have been wanting to set diamonds onto our classic 3D series for a very long time, but had difficulties with the manufacturing. We were finally able to find just the right mix of gold and skilled artisans who are able to set the micro-sized diamond pavé to create the Diamond 3D earring,” said Shihara founder and designer Yuta Ishihara.

The styles will be retailed from $1,300 to $3,250 at Dover Street Market London, Dover Street Market New York, Barneys New York, Twist in Portland and Whitebird in Paris, as well as the Shihara Lab in Tokyo.