RIDING THE WAVE: La Mer, in collaboration with non-profit organization Project 0, will kick off the La Mer Wave Walk on May 20. It’s the brand’s latest philanthropic initiative to support ocean conservation projects through a newly formed La Mer Blue Heart Oceans Fund. Fifty influencers, celebrities and artists — including Rita Ora, Chuck Close, Julian Schnabel, Cara Delevingne, Bruce Weber, Sienna Miller, Milla Eastwood, Peter Thomson and Vivienne Westwood — have created 50wave installations that will be placed in different locations throughout New York City as part of a public art trail.

“Of course the ocean is our muse. The original crème and the miracle broth was really created inspired by the healing powers of the ocean,” said Clyde Johnson, La Mer global ambassador, calling the Blue Art Trail an “evolution” of the Estée Lauder Cos.-owned brand’s Blue Heart Oceans Fund. “The fund will focus on supporting Marine Protected Areas, as well as strengthening our ongoing ocean conversation efforts around the world.”

Over the course of the weekend, the public is invited to visit — and bid on — Miller and Ora’s sculpture at the Oculus in the World Trade Center, Eastwood’s at Roosevelt Island and Delevingne and Thomson’s at the United Nations. Between May 20 and June 23, each “wave” is available for purchase online through Paddle8, with the program culminating on June 21 with a live auction at Sotheby’s. One hundred percent of proceeds from the Wave Walk will benefit the La Mer Blue Heart Oceans Fund for Project 0.

“[We’re] raising awareness and funds and working with ocean conservation organizations around the world to finish the job while there is still time left,” said Jimmy Jagger, Project 0 board member.

According to Johnson, increasing MPAs and creating awareness around protecting the “Blue Heart” of the planet is paramount for the brand. “The goal is to protect 30 percent of the world’s oceans…[and make them] Marine Protected Areas by 2030. Now, it’s less than 4 percent,” Johnson pointed out, adding that efforts are focused on three key regions: Portugal’s Azores islands, the East China Sea and the mangroves in the Caribbean.

More From WWD:

Wycon Launches Capsule Collection With Syrian Ambassador

L.A. Brand Rails to Dive Into Retail With Surf Lodge Pop-up

Kérastase Opens First U.S. Institute