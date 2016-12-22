Canadian-based Silver Jeans Co. has a spate of initiatives under way that include recasting the brand as more youthful resource, restructuring its marketing team and partnering with a fashion accessories licensee.

Silver Jeans, which is an extension of the Western Glove Co., is asserting its independence from the 95-year-old family-owned business, that’s produced products such as Treat-em-ruf Riders and Handy Andy Overalls.

The developments are aimed at growing Silver Jeans’ customer base while maintaining its position as a leader in the denim arena, Michael Silver, the company’s chief executive officer said.

“We’ve been pushing Silver Jeans Co. to a new aesthetic level,” said Silver, noting that the brand’s new look will be introduced in its spring 2017 ad campaign. “The entire campaign, from the models to the styling, will reflect a more contemporary, confident and edgy look than in the past.”

Kim Carter, former vice president of U.S. sales at Silver Jeans, who left in November 2015 to MPG — Mondetta Performance Gear, in October returned to the company in the new role of president of global sales.

Silver Jeans partnered with Montreal-based Midway Industries, Ltd., to license a collection of hats, cold weather accessories, handbags and belts under the Silver Jeans Co. name.

A soft launch of the line is expected in the spring, followed by a larger launch in fall 2017. The licensed accessories will complement Silver Jeans’ signature denim and sportswear collections with commensurate pricing.

After producing private label jeans for denim companies, Silver founded Silver Jeans Co. with denim innovator Allan Kemp. Their first silhouette in 1991 was a unisex jean called the Frisco, which sold two million pairs. Silver’s carved a niche for the brand over the last 25 years with its attention to fit and innovative washes.

The brand targets budget-minded consumers, with prices for jeans ranging from $69 to $118, tops, $39 to $79, and outerwear, $89 to $119.

In addition to the core men’s and women’s products, the $150 million Silver Jeans Co. offers plus-size denim and denim-related sportswear to markets worldwide. Silver Jeans Co. operates a loft location at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. Products are sold at select Lord & Taylor units and specialty stores as well as an e-commerce site.