MILAN — Silvia Damiani was honored on Monday in Lugano, Switzerland, with the Cavaliere dell’Ordine della Stella d’Italia recognition.

She received the title by Italy’s president Sergio Mattarella during the celebrations for the Italian republic’s anniversary.

The Ordine della Stella d’Italia was created in 2011. It drives its inspiration from the Ordine della Stella della Solidarietà Italiana, established in 1947 to award those who were actively working and emerging to rebuild the country after World War II.

Today, it rewards those who are able to promote and solidify business partnerships, collaborations and solid relationships between Italy and foreign countries.

Through the years, Damiani, vice president of jewelry company Damiani, has helped grow the business and promoted the Made in Italy production.

Damiani has been a part of the family’s group since 1985. In 1996 she was honored with the Diamonds International Award for her Blue Moon earrings and in 1997 she published the book “Jewels.”

Ernst & Young bestowed the “Business Woman of the Year” title in 1999 and in 2015 she received the same recognition from international organization Femmes Chefs d’Entreprises Mondiales.

She also collaborated with Microsoft and the United Nations to actively support the project “Pink Cloud,” helping young women developing a career in scientific fields.

Damiani was established in 1924 in Valenza by Enrico Damiani, Silvia Damiani’s grandfather. Over the years, the company won 18 Diamonds International Awards, the most prestigious jewelry award. Damiani operates boutiques in cities including Milan, Rome, Paris, London, Dubai, Tokyo, Beijing and Seoul.