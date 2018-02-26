WAITING FOR THE MAN: The guessing game is over: Simon Porte Jacquemus revealed at his fall show in Paris on Monday that the new professional challenge he has been teasing for weeks on social media with the hashtag #newjob is the launch of his own men’s wear line.

The designer made the announcement at his women’s ready-to-wear show, held at the Petit Palais, but will not present his first creations until Paris men’s fashion week in June, a spokesman said. It has not yet been finalized if he will stage a show or a presentation for the men’s line.

“I see the Jacquemus man as I see the Jacquemus woman, it’s my own story and emotions — all that inside a collection,” Jacquemus told WWD in a statement. He revealed he had a very personal reason to launch the project. “I started to imagine the man when last year I fell in love,” the 28-year-old said.

The designer has used social media as a central part of his communications strategy since he launched his brand in 2009 after dropping out of fashion school, prompted by his mother’s untimely death (Jacquemus is her maiden name.)

He rapidly gained the support of industry figures like Rei Kawakubo and won the Special Jury Prize in the annual awards held by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton.

Since then, he has gained a reputation as one of the most talented young designers on the Paris scene, whose name is regularly put forward in the ongoing game of musical chairs at major houses.

His designs have become a favorite of celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez and Beyoncé, who wore his yellow skirt to take her daughter Blue Ivy Carter to the NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles last weekend.